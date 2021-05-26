wrestling / News

WWE News: Triple H & Shawn Michaels Praise Karrion Kross’ Win, Scarlett Says ‘Nothing Can Stop’ Them, More NXT Video Highlights

May 26, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– On last night’s edition of WWE NXT, Karrion Kross defeated Finn Balor to retain his NXT World title. Following the match, Triple H and Shawn Michaels both praised Kross’ performance.

Triple H tweeted, “Dominant. Destructive. Definitive. #AndStill #WWENXT Champion… @WWEKarrionKross #TickTock @Lady_Scarlett13 @WWENXT.” Meanwhile, Shawn Michaels wrote, “What a match! Congratulations to @WWEKarrionKross!! #AndStill #WWENXT”

Meanwhile, Scarlett tweeted out after the match, “Nothing can stop us. #FallAndPray @WWEKarrionKross” You can view those tweets below.

