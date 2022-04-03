wrestling / News
WWE News: Triple H Speaks on Agenda for NIL Program, Steve Austin WrestleMania 38 Shirt Available
– Bloomberg published an article today looking at WWE’s Next In Lin (NIL) program to build a pipeline into the WWE for NCAA athletes, with comments from WWE executive Triple H (aka Paul Levesque).
Triple H said on the program, “The agenda is for a lot of these people to end up with us But let’s say they don’t. Along the way, they’re going to be ambassadors. They’re going to talk about WWE and promote us in college.”
– WWE Shop has Stone Cold Steve Austin’s new Austin 3:16 Texas Skull shirt available. You can get a look at the new WrestleMania 38 shirt for Austin below:
