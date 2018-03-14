 

WWE News: Triple H Speaks With Students in WWE College Course, Stock Edges Up

March 14, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Triple H appeared at Robert Morris University to speak at the school’s class on WWE on Tuesday. You can see pictures of the Game appearing for a presentation in the Survey of WWE, which is part of the college’s Sports Management catalog:

– WWE’s stock closed at $37.34, up $0.10 (0.27%) from the previous closing price.

