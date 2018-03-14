WWE News: Triple H Speaks With Students in WWE College Course, Stock Edges Up

– Triple H appeared at Robert Morris University to speak at the school’s class on WWE on Tuesday. You can see pictures of the Game appearing for a presentation in the Survey of WWE, which is part of the college’s Sports Management catalog:

At @Wrestlemania 34, @TripleH and his wife, @StephMcMahon take on @RondaRousey and @KurtAngle, but the Cerebral Assassin found time to sit down with RMU's Survey of WWE Class to talk sports entertainment. pic.twitter.com/J0SQwUUfvt — Robert Morris Univ. (@RMU) March 13, 2018

Thank you @TripleH for taking the time to speak to @RMU’s Survey of @WWE class. Your presentation was enlightening and inspiring… “in life… it’s all about storytelling.” pic.twitter.com/TmYtcuTzP5 — John Locke (@rjohnlocke) March 13, 2018

