WWE News: Triple H Spotlights NXT UK Theme Song, NXT UK Showcasing WALTER and Ilja Dragunov, Ruthless Aggression Vol. 1 Set for November Release

– Wargasm’s “God of War” has been revealed as the new theme song for NXT UK. WWE executive Triple H promoted the news earlier today, via Twitter, which you can see below.

Triple H tweeted out, “@NXTUK is a brand that represents more than in-ring competition. Its YOUR brand with YOUR Superstars and YOUR sound. Excited to have @thisiswargasmuk join the #NXTLoud roster in this new era of #NXTUK… #WeAreNXTUK.”

– WWE released the official preview for today’s episode of NXT UK, which will showcase WALTER and Ilja Dragunov. Here’s the official preview:

Catch a special look at WALTER and Ilja Dragunov today on NXT UK NXT UK today will feature a special look at WALTER and the No. 1 Contender to his NXT United Kingdom Championship, Ilja Dragunov. The broadcast will take a deep dive into WALTER’s dominant reign, featuring a previously unseen match against Ridge Holland. Also, Superstars like WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Adam Cole will weigh in on what makes The Ring General so unique. Today’s episode will also feature Dragunov and his rise to becoming the top challenger to WALTER’s title. Additionally, fans can get ready for NXT UK’s return in two weeks with a look at the tag team division, featuring NXT UK Tag Team Champions Gallus, Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster, and more. Catch it all today, streaming on the award-winning WWE Network at 3 ET/8 BST!

– WWE is set to release a new DVD on Ruthless Aggression on November 10. The set will feature five episodes from the WWE Network docuseries. It’s available to preorder HERE