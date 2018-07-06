WWE News: Triple H and Stephanie McMahon Comment on Ronda Rousey’s UFC Hall of Fame Induction, Stock Up

– Triple H and Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter to congratulate Ronda Rousey on her induction into the UFC Hall of Fame on Thursday night. You can see their posts below:

The door was closed until you knocked it down. An athlete, an inspiration, and a fighter in every sense of the word, @RondaRousey. Congratulations on your #UFCHOF induction, here’s to the future, dreaming big, and knowing nothing is impossible. https://t.co/Cil4Vmjrtv — Triple H (@TripleH) July 6, 2018

“We changed what it means to fight like a girl.” Amen Ronda! Congratulations @RondaRousey on your induction into the #UFCHOF! Thank you for your fearless leadership and for changing the lives of girls and women everywhere! #NeverSayNever! https://t.co/ZZTtOirIsa — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) July 6, 2018

– WWE’s stock closed at $76.68 on Friday, up $1.31 (1.74%) from the previous closing price.