WWE News: Triple H and Stephanie McMahon Comment on Ronda Rousey’s UFC Hall of Fame Induction, Stock Up

July 6, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ronda rousey UFC Hall of fame

– Triple H and Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter to congratulate Ronda Rousey on her induction into the UFC Hall of Fame on Thursday night. You can see their posts below:

– WWE’s stock closed at $76.68 on Friday, up $1.31 (1.74%) from the previous closing price.

