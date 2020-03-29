WWE News: Triple H and Stephanie Hype WrestleMania 32 on ESPN, Gallows & Anderson Relaunch Their Podcast With Rocky Romero

– WWE executives Triple H and Stephanie McMahon hyped up tonight’s airing of WrestleMania 32 on ESPN. The event features The Game facing Roman Reigns in the main event for the WWE Championship.

Triple H stated on the event, “Make sure you catch the biggest WrestleMania in history—WrestleMania 32—this Sunday. 101,000 fans packed AT&T Stadium to see ‘The Game’ Triple H, the WWE Champion, face ‘The Big Dog’ Roman Reigns, this Sunday, only on ESPN.”

Stephanie McMahon tweeted, “Relive #WrestleMania32 on @espn tonight, 7pm EST! What an incredible privilege to be part of @TripleH’s Championship match against @WWERomanReigns in front of 101K+ @ATTStadium, in the event my father created, with my kids, nephews, niece, mom, sisters & in laws in the front row!” You can view their tweets below.

Relive #WrestleMania32 on @espn tonight, 7pm EST! What an incredible privilege to be part of @TripleH’s Championship match against @WWERomanReigns in front of 101K+ @ATTStadium, in the event my father created, with my kids, nephews, niece, mom, sisters & in laws in the front row! pic.twitter.com/W6LnavABv3 — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) March 29, 2020

