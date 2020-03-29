wrestling / News

WWE News: Triple H and Stephanie Hype WrestleMania 32 on ESPN, Gallows & Anderson Relaunch Their Podcast With Rocky Romero

March 29, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE executives Triple H and Stephanie McMahon hyped up tonight’s airing of WrestleMania 32 on ESPN. The event features The Game facing Roman Reigns in the main event for the WWE Championship.

Triple H stated on the event, “Make sure you catch the biggest WrestleMania in history—WrestleMania 32—this Sunday. 101,000 fans packed AT&T Stadium to see ‘The Game’ Triple H, the WWE Champion, face ‘The Big Dog’ Roman Reigns, this Sunday, only on ESPN.”

Stephanie McMahon tweeted, “Relive #WrestleMania32 on @espn tonight, 7pm EST! What an incredible privilege to be part of @TripleH’s Championship match against @WWERomanReigns in front of 101K+ @ATTStadium, in the event my father created, with my kids, nephews, niece, mom, sisters & in laws in the front row!” You can view their tweets below.

– WWE Superstars, The OC (Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows), recently relaunched their podcast, Talk’n Shop, with NJPW’s Rocky Romero. You can listen to the reunion episode RIGHT HERE.

Stephanie McMahon, The O.C., Triple H, Jeffrey Harris

