WWE News: Triple H Takes Overdue Pictures With The New Day, Happy Holidays Video

December 21, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT Deadline The New Day Image Credit: WWE

– Triple H finally took a picture with WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day, who recently won the belts. However, Triple H didn’t get that photo of him pointing at the new champions with their belts until now. He wrote in the caption of the tweet, “An all-time overdue point picture… #WWENXT @AustinCreedWins @TrueKofi”

– WWE released the following holiday-themed video:

The New Day, Triple H, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

