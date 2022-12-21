wrestling / News
WWE News: Triple H Takes Overdue Pictures With The New Day, Happy Holidays Video
– Triple H finally took a picture with WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day, who recently won the belts. However, Triple H didn’t get that photo of him pointing at the new champions with their belts until now. He wrote in the caption of the tweet, “An all-time overdue point picture… #WWENXT @AustinCreedWins @TrueKofi”
YO HOLD ON! DO WE FINALLY GET A @TripleH POINT PICTURE?!? https://t.co/gUEYTE9Z2D
— Austin Creed (@AustinCreedWins) December 11, 2022
An all-time overdue point picture… #WWENXT @AustinCreedWins @TrueKofi https://t.co/XdRTBhdXzi pic.twitter.com/9OlxtssBx6
— Triple H (@TripleH) December 21, 2022
