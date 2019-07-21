wrestling / News
WWE News: Triple H Talks About RAW Reunion, Nikki Bella Prepares For Dance Shoot, Kevin Owens Takes A Shot At Shane McMahon
– In a post on Twitter, Triple H commented on Monday’s RAW Reunion by talking about his very first WWE Championship win, which happened on an episode of RAW.
He wrote: “The first of 14 WWE Championship reigns and one of the most memorable moments of Monday Night Raw for my career. Cannot wait for Monday night’s #RawReunion and creating the memories then. now. and forever.”
The first of 14 @WWE Championship reigns and one of the most memorable moments of Monday Night #Raw for my career. Cannot wait for Monday night’s #RawReunion and creating the memories then. now. and forever. pic.twitter.com/0AfC63t2th
— Triple H (@TripleH) July 20, 2019
– Nikki Bella has posted a video which shows her stressed about having five days to get ready for a dance shoot.
– Kevin Owens posted a message about how not to act in a flight, then got a shot in on Shane McMahon by assuming he acts that way.
He wrote: “Listen, if you get on a plane and you have the window seat and you open the window shade and then go to sleep, you’re a lunatic and you should be arrested as soon as you get off the plane. Have a good day.”
Listen, if you get on a plane and you have the window seat and you open the window shade and then go to sleep, you’re a lunatic and you should be arrested as soon as you get off the plane.
Have a good day.
— Kevin (@FightOwensFight) July 20, 2019
I bet Shane does that
— T Harkovich 🌈 (@zyzchisox90) July 20, 2019
That was going to be my next tweet but I guess I can’t do it now THANKS A LOT!!! https://t.co/hjJeiGX91K
— Kevin (@FightOwensFight) July 20, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Claiming He Was Busy to Get Out of Conference Call in TNA, How Much Authority He Had
- Seth Rollins Says The Wild Card Rule ‘Muddled Things Up,’ Talks Bray Wyatt’s Return
- Enzo Amore Teases Wrestling Appearance, Says He and Kurt Angle Have a Lot in Common
- Chris Jericho Recalls His WWE Feud With Jon Moxley Being Upstaged By a Potted Plant, Ambrose Destroying His Jacket