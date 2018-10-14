wrestling / News
WWE News: Triple H Teases Big Announcement at NXT UK Tapings, Mixed Match Challenge Mic’d Up
October 14, 2018 | Posted by
– Triple H is teasing a big announcement at tonight’s WWE NXT UK tapings in Plymouth, England. The Game told Plymouth Live that the announcement will be about the brand’s future.
“I will be here,” he said. “Live and in person to make an announcement about the future of the NXT UK brand that no-one will want to miss.”
– Here is this week’s episode of WWE Mixed Match Challenge Mic’d Up: