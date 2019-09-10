wrestling / News
WWE News: Triple H Thanks Steve Austin For Gift Given at Raw, New Undertaker Shirt
– Triple H posted to Twitter to thank Steve Austin for giving him a gift at last night’s Raw. As you can see below, Austin presented The Game with a framed Motorhead photo. Triple H has always been a vocal and avid fan os the band, who performed his and Evolution’s theme song. He was close friends with the late Lemmy Kilmister as well.
.@steveaustinBSR and I have shared many moments over the years, many of them @TheGarden. Last night at #RawMSG he gave me this amazing framed photo of @myMotorhead … so cool! For this and the years spent up and down the road….Thank you! pic.twitter.com/uvhY3za8iz
— Triple H (@TripleH) September 10, 2019
– WWE is selling a new Undertaker shirt commemorating his return at tonight’s Smackdown:
#TheUndertaker returns to New York for tonight's #SDLive! Gear up at #WWEShop. #WWEhttps://t.co/6V1rZFP7B2 pic.twitter.com/FaJUVd6WQ1
— WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) September 10, 2019
