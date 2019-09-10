wrestling / News

WWE News: Triple H Thanks Steve Austin For Gift Given at Raw, New Undertaker Shirt

September 10, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Triple H posted to Twitter to thank Steve Austin for giving him a gift at last night’s Raw. As you can see below, Austin presented The Game with a framed Motorhead photo. Triple H has always been a vocal and avid fan os the band, who performed his and Evolution’s theme song. He was close friends with the late Lemmy Kilmister as well.

– WWE is selling a new Undertaker shirt commemorating his return at tonight’s Smackdown:

