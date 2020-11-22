wrestling / News
WWE News: Triple H Thanks The Undertaker, Survivor Series Watch Along Livestream
– Ahead of The Undertaker’s Final Farewell tonight at Survivor Series, Triple H shared a tribute to his former longtime rival. Triple H wrote, “For every ride I’ll never forget, #ThankYouTaker #SurvivorSeries.”
For every ride I’ll never forget, #ThankYouTaker #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/0HMT5T8xVg
— Triple H (@TripleH) November 22, 2020
– The livestream player is now available for WWE’s Survivor Series Watch Along special. The livestream begins at 7:00 pm EST. Today’s Watch Along special will feature appearances from Kelly Kelly, Rey Mysterio, Dominick, Billie Kay, Apollo Crews, Angel Garza, Tamina, Ever-Rise, and Shotzi Blackheart.
.@reymysterio? @ShotziWWE? @JinderMahal?!?!?
The #SurvivorSeries #WWEWatchAlong crew is TOP-NOTCH tonight! We'll see you tonight at 7pm EST! pic.twitter.com/oOmjISHLhJ
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) November 22, 2020
More Trending Stories
- More Details On Zelina Vega Being Denied Meeting With Vince McMahon After Release
- Lisa Marie Varon on Seeing The Undertaker Get Emotional at His Wedding With Michelle McCool
- Jim Ross Discusses His Thoughts On AEW Full Gear, The Dynamic With Excalibur & Tony Schiavone On AEW Commentary
- Contestant Dies After Completing Course on John Cena-Hosted Wipeout Reboot