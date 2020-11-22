WWE News: Triple H Thanks The Undertaker, Survivor Series Watch Along Livestream

– Ahead of The Undertaker’s Final Farewell tonight at Survivor Series, Triple H shared a tribute to his former longtime rival. Triple H wrote, “For every ride I’ll never forget, #ThankYouTaker #SurvivorSeries.”

– The livestream player is now available for WWE’s Survivor Series Watch Along special. The livestream begins at 7:00 pm EST. Today’s Watch Along special will feature appearances from Kelly Kelly, Rey Mysterio, Dominick, Billie Kay, Apollo Crews, Angel Garza, Tamina, Ever-Rise, and Shotzi Blackheart.