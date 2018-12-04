WWE News: Triple H Thanks the Troops, Matt Bloom Comments on Chilean Tryouts

– Triple H took to Twitter to thank the troops at Fort Hood after the WWE Tribute To The Troops taping on Tuesday. You can see his post below, which includes pictures from the visit:

#ThankYou to Major General Felix Gedney, Colonel Henry Perry, and all the servicemen and women at Ft. Hood for allowing us to host #Troops this morning and for your continued service to our country. pic.twitter.com/kV1WZYing3 — Triple H (@TripleH) December 5, 2018

– Matt Bloom also posted to Twitter, commenting on WWE’s tryouts in Chile: