WWE News: Triple H Thanks the Troops, Matt Bloom Comments on Chilean Tryouts

December 4, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Triple H Raw 91018 WWE

– Triple H took to Twitter to thank the troops at Fort Hood after the WWE Tribute To The Troops taping on Tuesday. You can see his post below, which includes pictures from the visit:

– Matt Bloom also posted to Twitter, commenting on WWE’s tryouts in Chile:

