WWE News: Triple H to Attend Vidcon For Performance Center, WWE Now on The Club’s Reunion

July 5, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Triple H will be representing WWE at Vidcon next week. The Game posted to Twitter to announce that he will speak at the convention, which runs from July 10th though the 13th. Vidcon was founded by Hank and John Green and is a convention for online video content creators, viewers and distributors:

– The latest WWE Now video features Cathy Kelley discussing the Club’s reunion on Raw as they attacked Ricochet after the latter’s win over AJ Styles:

