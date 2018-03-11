WWE News: Triple H Trains For WrestleMania in New Video, NXT Taping Dark Match Main Event

– Triple H posted new workout clips to his Twitter account as he prepares for his match at WrestleMania 34. You can see them below. The Game will team with Stephanie McMahon to face Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle at the PPV.

…in life you've gotta be willing to stick your neck out…always be ready!!!!#DoTheWork pic.twitter.com/AjUpyDC0IH — Triple H (@TripleH) March 11, 2018

– Wrestling Inc reports that the Ricochet vs. Chris Dijak match at the NXT tapings was a dark match main event, done in order to send the crowd home happy. You can see the full spoilers from last week here.