WWE News: Triple H Trains For WrestleMania in New Video, NXT Taping Dark Match Main Event

March 11, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Triple H WrestleMania 31 Flex

– Triple H posted new workout clips to his Twitter account as he prepares for his match at WrestleMania 34. You can see them below. The Game will team with Stephanie McMahon to face Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle at the PPV.

Wrestling Inc reports that the Ricochet vs. Chris Dijak match at the NXT tapings was a dark match main event, done in order to send the crowd home happy. You can see the full spoilers from last week here.

