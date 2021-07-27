wrestling / News

WWE News: Triple H Turns 52, DaParty Plays Mario Golf on UpUpDownDown

July 27, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Triple H WWE Hall of Fame NXT Takeover

– WWE executive Triple H celebrates his birthday today. He turns 52 years old. NXT wished him a happy birthday, which you can see below.

– DaParty played in-person together this week for Mario Golf: Super Rush. You can check out that video below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Triple H, UpUpDownDown, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading