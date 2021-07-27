wrestling / News
WWE News: Triple H Turns 52, DaParty Plays Mario Golf on UpUpDownDown
July 27, 2021
– WWE executive Triple H celebrates his birthday today. He turns 52 years old. NXT wished him a happy birthday, which you can see below.
Happy Birthday @TripleH!
Thank you for everything.#WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/y7yBfrHysc
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 27, 2021
– DaParty played in-person together this week for Mario Golf: Super Rush. You can check out that video below:
