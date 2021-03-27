wrestling / News
WWE News: Triple H & Undertaker Reveal Their Favorite Superstars in WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures Preview, Billie Kay Accepts Jump Rope Challenge, Candice LeRae and Ember Moon Play Pokemon Stadium on UUDD
– WWE has released a new preview clip for the upcoming A&E original series, WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures, which debuts on Sunday, April 18 after the premiere of Biography: Stone Cold. In the new clip, Triple H, The Undertaker, and Kane share their picks for their favorite wrestling Superstar ever. You can check out that clip below.
Who is YOUR favorite @WWE Superstar? @TripleH, @Undertaker, @KaneWWE, and @AJFrancis410 weigh in on the Superstars that inspire them the most. @TreasuresWWE starts Sunday, April 18th at 10/9c after the premiere of @Biography: “Stone Cold” @SteveAustinBSR! #WWEonAE pic.twitter.com/lAZ3nHFoLR
– Billie Kay accepted the Special Olympics jump rope challenge. You can check out her video of her executing the challenge below.
Kay tweeted, “#ChallengeAccepted !!! I am very proud to join @DMcIntyreWWE & @SpecialOlympics as they show the world what they can do!! Grab your jump rope – real or invisible – have fun & do your best. Don’t forget to share your video using #ChallengeAccepted and tagging @SpecialOlympics”
I am very proud to join @DMcIntyreWWE & @SpecialOlympics as they show the world what they can do!!
Grab your jump rope – real or invisible – have fun & do your best.
Don’t forget to share your video using #ChallengeAccepted and tagging @SpecialOlympics pic.twitter.com/oBKfKFQL5v
– Ember Moon and Candice LeRae joined Xavier Woods and Tyler Breeze on UpUpDownDown to play some Pokemon Stadium:
