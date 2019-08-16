– WWE posted a video of Drake Maverick trying to ambush Elias at the recording studio in an effort to win the 24/7 Title. Unfortunately for Maverick, things didn’t end so well for him.

– WWE will be returning to Mexico on Saturday, November 30 for a Supershow live event at the Arena Ciudad de Mexico in Mexico City. Tickets and meet & greet packages are now available here.

Finn Balor, WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, Universal Champion Seth Rollins, RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley, Women’s Tag Team Champion Alexa Bliss, Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, Daniel Bryan, Rey Mysterio, Charlotte Flair, Baron Corbin, Kevin Owens, Ricochet, and Bobby Lashley are currently advertised for the event. Lashley is out of action with an elbow injury while Balor is reportedly on a break from the company. As always, card is subject to change.

– Triple H welcomes Kendo Kashin to the WWE Performance Center.