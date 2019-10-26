wrestling / News
WWE News: Triple H Welcomes Back Finn Balor to ‘Broadway,’ Damandyz Donutz Goes to Australia, WWE Now Video on DIY vs. DX Tease
– As previously reported, Finn Balor appeared on NXT this week and attacked Johnny Gargano. Last night, Balor appeared on last night’s WWE Backstage and stated that “The Prince is back.” Balor also stated how he considered NXT to be “Broadway” and WWE being like “Hollywood.” After the show, WWE executive Triple H welcomed back Finn Balor to NXT or “Broadway” via Twitter, which you can see below.
He wrote, “The greats reinvent … and let nothing and no one stand in their way….. welcome back to Broadway, @FinnBalor. #WWEBackstage”
The greats reinvent … and let nothing and no one stand in their way…..
welcome back to Broadway, @FinnBalor. #WWEBackstage https://t.co/t9ApjICr6c
— Triple H (@TripleH) October 26, 2019
– Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville checked out the donut scene in Australia for the latest Damandyz Donutz. You can check out that video below.
– A new WWE Now video has been released on Triple H and Jonny Gargano teasing a match between DIY (Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) vs. DX (Triple H and Shawn Michaels) after a WWE 2K20 simulation video featuring the matchup was released. You can see that clip below.
