WWE News: Triple H Welcomes Hideo Itami to The WWE Main Roster, NXT Stars React to The Women’s Royal Rumble Announcement

– Triple H posted the following after last night’s Raw, welcoming Hideo Itami to the WWE main roster…

It’s been a long, hard road full of setbacks and adversity…which makes it even better to welcome @HideoItami to #205Live. #GTS #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/PrFsayNQBb — Triple H (@TripleH) December 19, 2017

– “Mean” Gene Okerlund turns 75 years old today.

– Shayna Baszler, Kairi Sane, and Ember Moon posted the following, reacting to last night’s announcement of the first ever Women’s Royal Rumble match…