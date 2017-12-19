wrestling / News
WWE News: Triple H Welcomes Hideo Itami to The WWE Main Roster, NXT Stars React to The Women’s Royal Rumble Announcement
– Triple H posted the following after last night’s Raw, welcoming Hideo Itami to the WWE main roster…
It’s been a long, hard road full of setbacks and adversity…which makes it even better to welcome @HideoItami to #205Live. #GTS #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/PrFsayNQBb
— Triple H (@TripleH) December 19, 2017
– “Mean” Gene Okerlund turns 75 years old today.
– Shayna Baszler, Kairi Sane, and Ember Moon posted the following, reacting to last night’s announcement of the first ever Women’s Royal Rumble match…
— Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) December 19, 2017
What a moment for women and professional wrestling! ✨
2018 is going to kick off with a #WomensRoyalRumble …
Maybe it needs an elbow…💪💥
🤔⚓️⚓️ https://t.co/0rnZeE2Eal
— KAIRI SANE⚓️ (@KairiSaneWWE) December 19, 2017
Wow the first ever @WWE women's #RoyalRumble … Interesting #MythRises #Shenom
— Ember Moon (@WWEEmberMoon) December 19, 2017