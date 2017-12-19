 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Triple H Welcomes Hideo Itami to The WWE Main Roster, NXT Stars React to The Women’s Royal Rumble Announcement

December 19, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Triple H WWE

– Triple H posted the following after last night’s Raw, welcoming Hideo Itami to the WWE main roster…

– “Mean” Gene Okerlund turns 75 years old today.

– Shayna Baszler, Kairi Sane, and Ember Moon posted the following, reacting to last night’s announcement of the first ever Women’s Royal Rumble match…

