wrestling / News

WWE News: Triple H Welcomes Ref Jessika Carr to Smackdown, The Miz vs. Jerry Lawler Full Match Video, Tyler Breeze Faces Alexa Bliss for UUDD Title

December 7, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Triple H Raw 11-18-19

– Triple H welcomed Jessika Carr to the main roster. She made her Smackdown debut on last night’s show. Triple H wrote on Twitter, “A huge night for @WWELadyRefJess and a massive gain for #Smackdown. Welcome to #TeamBlue, incredibly proud of what you’ve accomplished and what you represent. #TheFuture #WeAreNXT”

Carr later wrote in response, “I went to a sleepover in middle school all the girls wanted to make music videos to their favorite songs. I did mine to @TripleH theme song. I went to my 1st live at the Baltimore arena in 2002 where he was in the main event, I learned from him in @WWENXT I will do you proud!” You can see that exchange below.

– WWE released a full match video featuring The Miz vs. Jerry Lawler for the WWE title from TLC 2010. You can check out that video below.

– Trevor from Grubhub revealed that he is in fact Tyler Breeze and challenged Alexa Bliss for the UpUpDownDown title. You can check out that video below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Jessika Carr, Triple H, UpUpDownDown, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading