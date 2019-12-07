wrestling / News
WWE News: Triple H Welcomes Ref Jessika Carr to Smackdown, The Miz vs. Jerry Lawler Full Match Video, Tyler Breeze Faces Alexa Bliss for UUDD Title
– Triple H welcomed Jessika Carr to the main roster. She made her Smackdown debut on last night’s show. Triple H wrote on Twitter, “A huge night for @WWELadyRefJess and a massive gain for #Smackdown. Welcome to #TeamBlue, incredibly proud of what you’ve accomplished and what you represent. #TheFuture #WeAreNXT”
Carr later wrote in response, “I went to a sleepover in middle school all the girls wanted to make music videos to their favorite songs. I did mine to @TripleH theme song. I went to my 1st live at the Baltimore arena in 2002 where he was in the main event, I learned from him in @WWENXT I will do you proud!” You can see that exchange below.
I went to a sleepover in middle school all the girls wanted to make music videos to their favorite songs. I did mine to @TripleH theme song. I went to my 1st live at the Baltimore arena in 2002 where he was in the main event, I learned from him in @WWENXT I will do you proud! https://t.co/8XdlgWsBnG
— Jessika Carr (@WWELadyRefJess) December 7, 2019
– WWE released a full match video featuring The Miz vs. Jerry Lawler for the WWE title from TLC 2010. You can check out that video below.
– Trevor from Grubhub revealed that he is in fact Tyler Breeze and challenged Alexa Bliss for the UpUpDownDown title. You can check out that video below.
