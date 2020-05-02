WWE News: Triple H Wishes The Rock A Happy Birthday, Xia Brookside Discusses Being Bullied Growing Up

– Triple H wished The Rock a happy birthday, as The People’s Champion turns 48 today.

The Game wrote: “To the most-electrifying of all time…a great adversary, great inspiration and great friend. Happy birthday to @TheRock!”

– NXT UK’s Xia Brookside revealed on Twitter that she was bullied in school because her father, Robbie Brookside, was a wrestler, among other reasons.

She wrote: “Having a wrestling parent. The area I was born in. Coloured hair. Becoming a wrestler. For not being fake. For refusing to join in bullying others. The list goes on and still happens, don’t be afraid to stand alone, if it means staying true to yourself.”