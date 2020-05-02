wrestling / News
WWE News: Triple H Wishes The Rock A Happy Birthday, Xia Brookside Discusses Being Bullied Growing Up
– Triple H wished The Rock a happy birthday, as The People’s Champion turns 48 today.
The Game wrote: “To the most-electrifying of all time…a great adversary, great inspiration and great friend. Happy birthday to @TheRock!”
To the most-electrifying of all time…
a great adversary, great inspiration and great friend.
Happy birthday to @TheRock! https://t.co/QgT7PZJ2fN
— Triple H (@TripleH) May 2, 2020
– NXT UK’s Xia Brookside revealed on Twitter that she was bullied in school because her father, Robbie Brookside, was a wrestler, among other reasons.
She wrote: “Having a wrestling parent. The area I was born in. Coloured hair. Becoming a wrestler. For not being fake. For refusing to join in bullying others. The list goes on and still happens, don’t be afraid to stand alone, if it means staying true to yourself.”
Having a wrestling parent.
the area I was born in.
coloured hair.
becoming a wrestler.
For not being fake.
For refusing to join in bullying others.
The list goes on and still happens, don’t be afraid to stand alone, if it means staying true to yourself. 💙 https://t.co/26DahBn1UD
— Xia Brookside (@XiaBrooksideWWE) May 2, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Discusses Why Chris Jericho Was Pulled From WrestleMania 2000 Main Event, Calls The Situation ‘Ridiculous’ & ‘Stupid’
- Bruce Prichard Discusses How Matt Hardy Acted Backstage After Lita & Edge Got Together, On If Matt Rubbed The Former WCW Guys The Wrong Way
- Cody Addresses His Saying AEW Isn’t Interested In Heath Slater After Slater Responds, Says It Was ‘Clearly Humor’
- Becky Lynch Says She Recently Saw Vince McMahon Demonstrate How To Fall Off A Tower, Wants To See WWE Do More Things Like Cinematic Matches