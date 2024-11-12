wrestling / News
WWE News: Triple H Reveals Survivor Series Poster, Upcoming NXT Live Events
– WWE Chief Creative Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque revealed the official event poster for WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024. The new poster showcases the WarGames matchup featuring The Bloodline vs. The OG Bloodline. You can view the new poster image below.
Triple H wrote in the caption, “When a bloodline divides… the WarGames begin. #SurvivorSeries: WarGames streams live Nov. 30 from Vancouver, 6e/3p @peacock @WWENetwork”
When a bloodline divides… the WarGames begin.#SurvivorSeries: WarGames streams live Nov. 30 from Vancouver, 6e/3p @peacock @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/EfkfRMOW0N
— Triple H (@TripleH) November 12, 2024
– WWE NXT has two live events scheduled for this weekend: November 15 at the Dade City Armory in Dade City, Florida; and November 16 at the University Area Community Complex in Tampa, Florida.