– WWE Chief Creative Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque revealed the official event poster for WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024. The new poster showcases the WarGames matchup featuring The Bloodline vs. The OG Bloodline. You can view the new poster image below.

Triple H wrote in the caption, “When a bloodline divides… the WarGames begin. #SurvivorSeries: WarGames streams live Nov. 30 from Vancouver, 6e/3p @peacock @WWENetwork”

– WWE NXT has two live events scheduled for this weekend: November 15 at the Dade City Armory in Dade City, Florida; and November 16 at the University Area Community Complex in Tampa, Florida.