WWE News: Triple H and Shawn Michaels Send Messages for NXT, Network Winter Preview, 205 Live Highlights

– Hall of Famers Triple H and Shawn Michaels took to Twitter last night after NXT went to war with the rest of the WWE roster last night on Smackdown. You can check out their tweets and messages to WWE on behalf of NXT below.

Triple tweeted, “Tonight we showed the world WE ARE NXT. #Raw and #Smackdown… YOUR move. You know where to find us… Every Wednesday night 8pm on @USA_Network.” Michaels stated, “Do we have your attention? #Raw #smackdown #WeAreNXT”

– WWE released a new preview video showcasing new and upcoming content for the Network this winter. You can check out the preview below.

– Highlights are out for last night’s episode of 205 Live. You can check those out below. This week’s show featured Jack Gallagher beating Ray Jazikoff, aka indie wrestler and former NCAA wrestler Ray Jaz (via WrestlingInc.com).





