WWE News: Triple Threat Match Announced for This Week’s NXT, Stock Update

– WWE has announced a huge Triple Threat Match for tomorrow’s episode of NXT. It will be former NXT World champion Tommaso Ciampa vs. KUSHIDA vs. Velveteen Dream. You can view the full announcement below:

Tommaso Ciampa, Kushida and Velveteen Dream to battle in Triple Threat Match

After having their fates intertwined in recent weeks, Tommaso Ciampa, Kushida and Velveteen Dream will battle in a massive Triple Threat Match tomorrow night on NXT.

The bad blood between Kushida and Dream stems all the way back to Dream’s surprising return to the black-and-gold brand two months ago. Dream came up short in a Triple Threat Qualifying Match for NXT TakeOver XXX, and he took his frustrations out afterward on fellow competitor Kushida.

The two traded strikes for weeks until NXT’s resident Time Splitter claimed a monumental victory in a one-on-one bout at NXT TakeOver 31 earlier this month.

But Dream wasn’t finished with Kushida. He interfered in Kushida’s match against Ciampa two weeks ago and errantly hit Ciampa instead of his intended target. If last week’s footage of The Blackheart is any indication, Dream may have made an even bigger new enemy with that mistake.

