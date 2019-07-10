wrestling / News
WWE News: Triple Threat Match Set For Smackdown, Promo For Extreme Rules
– WWE made a last-minute announcement for a triple threat match on tonight’s Smackdown. The company announced that Otis, Xavier Woods and Daniel Bryan will face off in a three-way match before the triple threat tag team match for the Smackdown Tag Team Titles at Extreme Rules.
– WWE also shared a new promo for this weekend’s Extreme Rules looking at the Winners Take All Extreme Rules tag team match pitting Lacey Evans and Baron Corbin against Becky Lynch and Champion Seth Rollins:
The rules will be EXTREME in this #WinnersTakeAll #MixedTag Match at #ExtremeRules when @BaronCorbinWWE & @LaceyEvansWWE challenge #UniversalChampion @WWERollins & #RAW #WomensChampion @BeckyLynchWWE, streaming LIVE THIS SUNDAY at 7e/4p on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/swicUGdLTI
— WWE (@WWE) July 9, 2019
