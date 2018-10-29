WWE News: Trish Stratus Comments on WWE Evolution, Miz Praises PPV, 2017 No Mercy Match

View this post on Instagram

Last night was everything we worked for. To have so many generations and brands represented in one event devoted entirely to us was was a dream we never would have thought would come true. . To all the women there and to all the women who were not there knowing the blood, sweat and tears were not for nothing, to know there is something about holding onto hope, pursuing a passion and realizing that change can come was everything. . Proud to have been a part of Evolution, especially alongside my greatest foe and friend @machetegirl , facing one of my biggest rivals @themickiejames , and being announced by one of my dearest friends in the business @liliangarcia. . And thank you to the current crop of kick ass ladies for continuing to carve out a deserved place in this industry. 🙌🏼 #wweevolution