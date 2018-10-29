wrestling / News
WWE News: Trish Stratus Comments on WWE Evolution, Miz Praises PPV, 2017 No Mercy Match
– Trish Stratus took to her Instagram account to comment on last night’s WWE Evolution PPV. Stratus, who teamed with Lita to win the opening match on the show, posted:
Last night was everything we worked for. To have so many generations and brands represented in one event devoted entirely to us was was a dream we never would have thought would come true. . To all the women there and to all the women who were not there knowing the blood, sweat and tears were not for nothing, to know there is something about holding onto hope, pursuing a passion and realizing that change can come was everything. . Proud to have been a part of Evolution, especially alongside my greatest foe and friend @machetegirl , facing one of my biggest rivals @themickiejames , and being announced by one of my dearest friends in the business @liliangarcia. . And thank you to the current crop of kick ass ladies for continuing to carve out a deserved place in this industry. 🙌🏼 #wweevolution
– The Miz also posted on social media commenting on Evolution, posting to Instagram:
Congrats to all the women in this picture and to every women who has ever stepped foot in, not only a @WWE ring, but any ring around the world to entertain an audience. All of the trailblazing and hard work led to history being made last night at the first “All Women’s” PPV #WWEEvolution. In my opinion it has been the best PPV this year. Congrats to all of you! if ever there was a time for a #YouDeserveIt chant, it’s now.
– WWE shared the following full match from No Mercy 2017 between Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman on YouTube: