WWE News: Trish Stratus Driving From Florida To Canada To Avoid Air Travel, Top Ten Moments From Smackdown, Latest Video From UpUpDownDown

– Trish Stratus noted on Twitter that she is leaving her vacation home in Florida to drive 1200 miles back to her homeland of Canada. This is to avoid air travel, presumably to practice social distancing in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic.

She wrote: “Leaving behind the sunny shores of Florida today. We’ve basically been in self isolation at our vacation home since the craziness started. We decided to forgo air travel so we hit the road for Canada! #1200miles #19hrs – wish us luck! In the meantime, stay safe friends.”

– WWE has released a video looking at the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Smackdown:

– UpUpDownDown’s latest video features Drake Maverick and Tyson Kidd playing Boxing Legends of the Ring.