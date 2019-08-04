WWE News: Trish Stratus Fires Back at Charlotte Flair, WWE Now on Maria’s 24/7 Title Win, Drew Gulak Blog

– Trish Stratus had a response for the latest barb thrown her way by Charlotte Flair last night ahead of their Summerslam match. The two have been going back and forth over the weekend, with Flair most recently saying that the current era of women’s wrestling tops Stratus’, prompting the following reply:

I took my titles from legends & Hall of Famers-not exactly the shabbiest era #GoldenEra. I beat whoever they put in front of me, and since you inserted yourself in front of me – after next Sunday, that list will include you. https://t.co/KxzSeLXwHU — Queen of Queens (@trishstratuscom) August 4, 2019

– Drew Gulak has posted a new blog entry online, talking about the “waning days” of the 205 Live division. An excerpt is below:

The end is nigh. I’ve heard it constantly for the last three years. No one wanted to give us a chance and the few that did were never able to make their voices heard. For so long I was obsessed with changing that silence. I wanted to help others understand that by strengthening their weakness as a group the whole would succeed. I was naive. So many selfish men have shown their true colors in our division. Blinded by the fear of obscurity they neglected the group and instead pursued their own needs, leaving their brothers behind for a larger pond in which they can not tread.

– The latest WWE Now looks at Maria Kanellis’ 24/7 Championship win on Raw: