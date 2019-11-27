WWE News: Trish Stratus on Full Show for The Bump, Action Figure Showdown, Titus O’Neil’s Frat Brother Visits Raw

– The full episode is now available for today’s edition of WWE’s The Bump. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus was a guest on today’s show, and she stayed on for the full broadcast.

– Anthony Adams released a video of him visiting his fraternity brother, Titus O’Neil during Raw as “Stretchmark Simmons” and meeting Ron Killings and The Street Profits. You can check out that video below.

– WWE released a new Action Figure Showdown video featuring Andrade vs. The Undertaker dressed as Kane figure in a Casket Match. You can check out that video below.