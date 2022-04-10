wrestling / News

WWE News: Trish Stratus Reacts To Becky Lynch Tweeting About Her, Highlights From Talking Smack, Top 10 Moments From Smackdown

April 9, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Trish Stratus Image Credit: WWE

– Yesterday, while trolling Tony Khan, Becky Lynch shared a GIF of Trish Stratus. Stratus has responded to continue their feud, calling the move “desperate.”

She wrote: “Dropping a GIF of me on your timeline – I find it very tacky and very low-brow, personally. I think it looks and reeks of desperation.

– WWE has posted a video with the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Smackdown.

– WWE has also shared highlights from today’s episode of Talking Smack.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Becky Lynch, Smackdown, Talking Smack, Trish Stratus, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading