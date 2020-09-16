WWE News: Trish Stratus Teases Match With Sasha Banks, Io Shirai vs. Shotzi Blackheart To Kick Off NXT, WWE Thumb Wrestling Set On The Way

– During an appearance on The Bump today, Trish Stratus teased a possible match with Sasha Banks. Stratus previously announced her retirement after her match with Charlotte Flair at Summerslam last year.

She wrote: “I love and respect Sasha so much. I love her in-ring work. Would I love a taste of that? Yes, I would. Look, here’s the thing. People are buzzing about Sasha and I and we had a, you know, five-minute interaction at the Royal Rumble? That is what began the buzz, you know what I mean? That’s been like two years straight of people buzzing about it and dream and hoping. As a wrestling fan do I think this is intriguing? Absolutely. I think it’s a pretty awesome idea, to be honest. Yeah, so that’s all I’ve got to say about that, guys.”

The thought of @trishstratuscom vs. @SashaBanksWWE has everyone on #WWETheBump excited and intrigued! A dream match that would be a spectacle! pic.twitter.com/nsLsC0PnPg — WWE (@WWE) September 16, 2020

– PWInsider reports that Io Shirai vs. Shotzi Blackheart will kick off tonight’s episode of NXT.

– WWE will be selling an official thumb wrestling set starting October 20.