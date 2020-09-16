wrestling / News

WWE News: Trish Stratus Teases Match With Sasha Banks, Io Shirai vs. Shotzi Blackheart To Kick Off NXT, WWE Thumb Wrestling Set On The Way

September 16, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– During an appearance on The Bump today, Trish Stratus teased a possible match with Sasha Banks. Stratus previously announced her retirement after her match with Charlotte Flair at Summerslam last year.

She wrote: “I love and respect Sasha so much. I love her in-ring work. Would I love a taste of that? Yes, I would. Look, here’s the thing. People are buzzing about Sasha and I and we had a, you know, five-minute interaction at the Royal Rumble? That is what began the buzz, you know what I mean? That’s been like two years straight of people buzzing about it and dream and hoping. As a wrestling fan do I think this is intriguing? Absolutely. I think it’s a pretty awesome idea, to be honest. Yeah, so that’s all I’ve got to say about that, guys.

PWInsider reports that Io Shirai vs. Shotzi Blackheart will kick off tonight’s episode of NXT.

– WWE will be selling an official thumb wrestling set starting October 20.

