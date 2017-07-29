 

WWE News: Two Free Goldberg Matches, Sasha Banks Quizzed On WWE Finishers, James Ellsworth Provides Update On Suspension

July 29, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– WWE has released two free Goldberg matches. The first is his match with Chris Jericho at Bad Blood 2003. The second is less competitive, as he squashes Steven Richards on RAW (2003) in a little over a minute.

– Peter Rosenberg recently quizzed Sasha Banks on several topics, including the her favorite Women’s star (Trish Stratus), favorite person in the locker room (Bayley), and the worst finisher ever (Alexa Bliss).

– James Ellsworth told Detroit that Daniel Bryan is the reason he’s not at tonight’s house show, continuing his suspension angle. He wrote:

