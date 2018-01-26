WWE News: Two More Matches Added To Royal Rumble Kickoff, Guest Ring Announcer For Women’s Royal Rumble, Trailer for HBO’s Andre the Giant Documentary

– WWE has announced two more matches for the Royal Rumble Kickoff show, joining the recently announced US Open Challenge from Bobby Roode. They include:

* Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. The Revival

* Kalisto, Lince Dorado & Gran Metalik vs. TJP, Jack Gallagher and Drew Gulak

– HBO has released the trailer for their upcoming Andre the Giant documentary. It airs April 10 at 10 PM.

– WWE has also announced that Maria Menounos will be the special guest ring announcer for the women’s Royal Rumble match. This follows the announcement that Stephanie McMahon will be on commentary for the match.

WWE wrote in the announcement:

The first-ever Women’s Royal Rumble Match already has a special guest commentator in Raw Commissioner Stephanie McMahon. Now, it has a special ring announcer: Maria Menounos.

The “Extra” host (and WrestleMania veteran) filled in for Kelly Ripa on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” earlier today and let slip during an interview with Golden Globe Award winner Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) that she will serve as the guest announcer for the inaugural contest.

“Maybe we can throw you in last-minute,” she quipped to Brosnahan. As to whether that happens, there’s only one way to find out. The Royal Rumble event airs at a special start time of 7 ET/4 PT this Sunday, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network.