wrestling / News

WWE News: Two More Matches Added To WWE UK Event, Preview For Next Something Else To Wrestle, Money in the Bank Recap

June 18, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE UK Tournament - WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament

– The following matches have been added to the WWE UK Championship tapings, which are happening right now at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

* Toni Storm vs. Killer Kelly vs. Jinny vs. Isla Dawn (winner faces NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler during Night 2)
* Wolfgang vs. NXT North American Champion Adam Cole

– The latest WWE Now features Mike Rome recapping Money in the Bank.

– The next Something Else to Wrestle podcast airs on Wednesday and will cover the Hardys. Here’s a preview:

