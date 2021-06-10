WWE News: Two Matches Set for Next Week’s NXT UK, NXT UK Video Highlights

– WWE announced two new matchups for next week’s edition of NXT UK. First up, there will be a mixed tag team matchup featuring Flash Morgan Webster and Dani Luna of Subculture vs. Joseph Conners and Jinny.

Also set for next week, Sam Gradwell will face Wolfgang in a singles match. You can see the matchup announcements below:

Two HUGE matches are set for next week! #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/FchQC4atcl — NXT UK (@NXTUK) June 10, 2021

– The following video highlights were released for today’s NXT UK by WWE. As noted, Meiko Satomura defeated Kay Lee Ray to win the NXT UK Women’s title on today’s show, ending Ray’s title reign at 649 days. You can also see their post-match interview clips below:











