WWE News: Two Matches Set for Next Week’s Raw, More Raw Video Highlights

– WWE announced the following matchups for next week’s edition of Raw on last night’s USA Network broadcast. Following the split with The Hurt Business, World Heavyweight champion Bobby Lashley will now face former stablemate Cedric Alexander.

Also, Women’s tag team champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler will face WrestleMania 37 opponents, Raw women’s champ Asuka and Rhea Ripley. It will be a non title matchup. Here’s the current lineup for next week:

* Bobby Lashley vs. Cedric Alexander

* Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. Asuka and Rhea Ripley

