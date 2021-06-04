WWE News: Two Matches Set For Tonight’s 205 Live, WWE Files New Trademark For John Morrison, MVP Poses With The Street Profits

– WWE has announced two matches for tonight’s episode of 205 Live, with Ari Sterling vs. Sunil Singh and August Grey vs. Ariya Daivari.

On an action-packed WWE 205 Live, Ari Sterling will go head-to-head with Sunil Singh while 205 Live OG Ariya Daivari looks to take the fight to August Grey without the benefit of Tony Nese and Ikemen Jiro in his corner.

Ari Sterling takes on Sunil Singh

In his debut match, Ari Sterling defeated Samir Singh. Now Sunil Singh has a chance to take down the up-and-comer. In a highly competitive match, will The Bollywood Boyz be able to use the numbers game to one-up “The Sauce”?

August Grey battles OG Ariya Daivari

Since August Grey debuted on WWE 205 Live, he had been met with anger and envy from Ariya Daivari, a Superstar who has run the Cruiserweight Division since Day One. As a result, Daivari had attempted to make Grey’s life difficult in every way possible, with Tony Nese by his side and Ikemen Jiro getting Grey’s back as of late. Now, with Nese and Jiro are barred from ringside this go-around, what will happen when the OG Daivari battles The Life of the Party? With both men boasting two singles wins apiece against one another, who will break the tie in what should be one of the most competitive, talent-laden matches in recent 205 Live history.

– Fightful reports that WWE filed to trademark the term ‘drip stick’, after John Morrison (or Johnny Drip-Drip if you’d prefer) introduced the water pump on an episode of RAW.

