wrestling / News

WWE News: Two Title Matches Set for Next Week’s Raw, Zelina Vega Turns 32

December 27, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Raw Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss Image Credit: WWE

– WWE confirmed the following for next week’s edition of Raw, which will be the first Raw of 2023:

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Alexa Bliss
* WWE United States Championship Match: Austin Theory (c) vs. Seth Rollins

– WWE Superstar Zelina Vega celebrates her birthday today. She turns 32 years old. WWE wished her a happy birthday, which you can see below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

RAW, WWE, Zelina Vega, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading