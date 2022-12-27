wrestling / News
WWE News: Two Title Matches Set for Next Week’s Raw, Zelina Vega Turns 32
– WWE confirmed the following for next week’s edition of Raw, which will be the first Raw of 2023:
* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Alexa Bliss
* WWE United States Championship Match: Austin Theory (c) vs. Seth Rollins
– WWE Superstar Zelina Vega celebrates her birthday today. She turns 32 years old. WWE wished her a happy birthday, which you can see below:
