WWE News: Tye Dillinger Comments in Injury, Charlotte Flair Considers Captaining Survivor Series Team

– Tye Dillinger took to his Twitter account after it was announced that he will require surgery on his hand and was pulled from his Smackdown US Championship match. Dillinger posted:

Hey guys, I appreciate the kind words as well as the entertaining skeptics 🙂 Accidents happen and I was hoping it wasn’t serious, but that was wishful thinking. I really wanted tonight’s opportunity for the #USTitle

I require surgery and the timetable is…. — Tye Dillinger 🔟 (@WWEDillinger) October 31, 2018

2/2….currently unknown. Thank you to the @wwe medical staff for taking quick action. Thank you for the support and I’ll be back soon. P.S. 1- Learning to be Right handed sucks.

2. You REALLY DO need your thumbs. And…

3. It took 7 mins to tweet these messages 😝 — Tye Dillinger 🔟 (@WWEDillinger) October 31, 2018

– WWE posted the following video from Smackdown of Paige asking Charlotte Flair to be the captain of the women’s elimination match at Survivor Series. Flair said she wasn’t sure if she was the right person for the job, but would think about it: