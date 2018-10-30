Quantcast

 

WWE News: Tye Dillinger Comments in Injury, Charlotte Flair Considers Captaining Survivor Series Team

October 30, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Tye Dillinger

– Tye Dillinger took to his Twitter account after it was announced that he will require surgery on his hand and was pulled from his Smackdown US Championship match. Dillinger posted:

– WWE posted the following video from Smackdown of Paige asking Charlotte Flair to be the captain of the women’s elimination match at Survivor Series. Flair said she wasn’t sure if she was the right person for the job, but would think about it:

