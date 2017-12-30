WWE News: Tye Dillinger Continues to Tease Heel Turn at Live Events, Matt Hardy Back To Using Hardy Boyz Theme at Live Event

– According to wrestlinginc.com, Tye Dillinger has been teasing a heel turn, using more heelish tactics at WWE live events. At last night’s WWE live event in Hershey, Dillinger faced Sin Cara and kept telling the crowd that they weren’t allowed to chant “10” because none of them were perfect 10s except for himself.

– While Matt Hardy used a piano theme at the Madison Square Garden show recently, he was back to using his regular Hardy Boyz theme at last night’s WWE live event in Albany. Matt was still using his “Woken” character at the show.