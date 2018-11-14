Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Tye Dillinger Wants a Match With Cody, Highlights from This Week’s NXT UK

November 14, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Tye Dillinger Talking Smack Smackdown

– Tye Dillinger threw his name out as a prospective opponent for Cody next year. Cody posted to Twitter asking fans who they wanted to see him face in 2019, to which the Smackdown star replied:

– Here are the highlight videos from this week’s episode of NXT UK. They include The Coffey Brothers and Wolfgang taking out Moustache Mountain,

