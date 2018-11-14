WWE News: Tye Dillinger Wants a Match With Cody, Highlights from This Week’s NXT UK

– Tye Dillinger threw his name out as a prospective opponent for Cody next year. Cody posted to Twitter asking fans who they wanted to see him face in 2019, to which the Smackdown star replied:

Sat in too many meetings asking myself the same question…and since in the end, I am my own boss and work for the fans first… What is the one match for me you want to see in 2019? I’m just curious — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) November 14, 2018

– Here are the highlight videos from this week’s episode of NXT UK. They include The Coffey Brothers and Wolfgang taking out Moustache Mountain,