Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Tyler Bate Getting Progress World Title Shot, Full SummerSlam 2017 Fatal Four-Way Match

July 22, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Tyler Bate WWE 205 Live WWE NXT WWE UK

– Tyler Bate will receive a Progress World Championship shot next month during the company’s Coast to Coast tour. Progress Wrestling announced on Twitter that Bate will challenge Travis Banks on August 5th in Boston for the championship:

– WWE posted the following full match from SummerSlam 2017, pitting Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe and Braun Strowman against each other for the WWE Universal Championship:

article topics :

PROGRESS, Summerslam, Tyler Bate, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading