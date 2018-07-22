wrestling / News
WWE News: Tyler Bate Getting Progress World Title Shot, Full SummerSlam 2017 Fatal Four-Way Match
July 22, 2018 | Posted by
– Tyler Bate will receive a Progress World Championship shot next month during the company’s Coast to Coast tour. Progress Wrestling announced on Twitter that Bate will challenge Travis Banks on August 5th in Boston for the championship:
BOSTON: After last Sunday's events in Birmingham, @Travis_BanksPW will defend the World Title vs @Tyler_Bate at Melrose Memorial Hall! 5th August, tickets: https://t.co/ACZqBcR2NX #ThisIsProgress #CoastToCoast pic.twitter.com/g0vxjsv6i7
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) July 21, 2018
– WWE posted the following full match from SummerSlam 2017, pitting Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe and Braun Strowman against each other for the WWE Universal Championship: