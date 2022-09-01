WWE News: Tyler Bate Officially Wins NXT UK Championship, Highlights for Final NXT UK Episode, WWE Now Previews Clash at the Castle

– Today’s edition of NXT UK saw Tyler Bate officially crowned as the new NXT UK Champion, beating Trent Seven in the finals of the tournament to capture the title. Bate is facing NXT Champion Bron Breakker later this weekend at NXT Worlds Collide in a match to unify the NXT and NXT UK Championships.

You can check out Ian Hamilton’s full report of today’s final NXT UK episode RIGHT HERE.

– WWE released the following highlights for today’s final episode of NXT UK:







– Lastly, McKenzie Mitchell previewed WWE Clash at the Castle on today’s edition of WWE Now: