WWE News: Tyler Bate Reportedly Injured, Becky Lynch Says She’s The Man, Evolution Video Diary

– Tyler Bate is reportedly injured and was pulled from his match at PROGRESS Pumpkin Spice on Sunday. The company posted the following to Twitter, noting that the NXT star is out and wishing him a “speedy recovery”:

– Becky Lynch posted the following to Twitter on Saturday, hyping her match with Charlotte Flair at Evolution:

I’ve had this title for just 40 days and already made it the most talked about championship in wrestling. You had 7 titles and failed 7 times to elevate them to the top of the business. I didn’t just win this title, I saved this title. That’s why #iamtheman pic.twitter.com/Q5xTrPOxV4 — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) October 27, 2018

– Speaking of Lynch, here is her latest Evolution video diary: