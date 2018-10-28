Quantcast

 

WWE News: Tyler Bate Reportedly Injured, Becky Lynch Says She’s The Man, Evolution Video Diary

October 28, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Tyler Bate is reportedly injured and was pulled from his match at PROGRESS Pumpkin Spice on Sunday. The company posted the following to Twitter, noting that the NXT star is out and wishing him a “speedy recovery”:

– Becky Lynch posted the following to Twitter on Saturday, hyping her match with Charlotte Flair at Evolution:

– Speaking of Lynch, here is her latest Evolution video diary:

