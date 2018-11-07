WWE News: Tyler Breeze and Dolph Ziggler Feud on Twitter, John Cena Reads From His Children’s Book

– Tyler Breeze and Dolph Ziggler found themselves in a feud on Twitter on Wednesday. The back-and-forth started when Breeze clarified that a post he’d made was in reference to Ziggler, not Hogan. That turned Ziggler’s attention to him and the two had a bit of an exchange:

I was gonna tweet a reply… but honestly no interest in him so I’ll say this… our roster is talented as hell.. thanks for giving back… brother 😉 — Prince Pretty (@MmmGorgeous) November 6, 2018

Nah I was talking about @HEELZiggler …. my actual brother https://t.co/0xP3TgOxPT — Prince Pretty (@MmmGorgeous) November 6, 2018

I’ll just keep KICKin’ the glass ceiling, even when I’m not supposed to…

while you play video games on the bench. have fun KICKin’ it in the dark, “brother” — Dolph Ziggler (@HEELZiggler) November 6, 2018

Lemme tell you something…Is this a bit for one of your comedy shows bud…the “held down” role doesn’t work for you anymore….now I think you’re the vet who doesn’t know when to hang it up… https://t.co/oPeXy04uAc — Prince Pretty (@MmmGorgeous) November 6, 2018

– Brightly Storytime posted the following video to their YouTube channel of John Cena doing a full reading of his childeren’s book Elbow Grease: