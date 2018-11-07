Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Tyler Breeze and Dolph Ziggler Feud on Twitter, John Cena Reads From His Children’s Book

November 7, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Tyler Breeze

– Tyler Breeze and Dolph Ziggler found themselves in a feud on Twitter on Wednesday. The back-and-forth started when Breeze clarified that a post he’d made was in reference to Ziggler, not Hogan. That turned Ziggler’s attention to him and the two had a bit of an exchange:

– Brightly Storytime posted the following video to their YouTube channel of John Cena doing a full reading of his childeren’s book Elbow Grease:

