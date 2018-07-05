Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Tyler Breeze Launches New Twitch Channel, Stock Up, Video of AJ Styles & Carmella in Australia

July 5, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Tyler Breeze has launched his own Twitch channel. The channel is at Breezeman88; Breeze posted on Twsitter about the new channel below:

– WWE’s stock closed at $75.37 on Thursday, up $1.33 (1.8%) from the previous closing price.

– Here is a new video with highlights from AJ Styles and Carmella’s promotional tour of Australia:

