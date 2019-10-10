wrestling / News

Various News: Tyler Breeze Responds To Fan Angry Over NXT Loss, Several Videos For This Weekend’s EVOLVE Shows, New WWE T-Shirts Available

October 10, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Last night on NXT, The Forgotten Sons defeated Tyler Breeze and Fandango in three minutes, which didn’t sit well with a fan on Twitter. The fan suggested that the two should go to AEW, but Breeze thinks the fan should just relax. You can see the exchange below.

– WWN Live has released several videos ahead of EVOLVE 137 and 138 this weekend.

– WWE is selling new t-shirts for Kofi Kingston and Roman Reigns.

