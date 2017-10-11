WWE News: Tyler Breeze Says Breezango Are Gunning For Tag Titles, Fashion Files Note, Latest UpUpDownDown

– Tyler Breeze posted to Twitter saying that “it’s time” that Breezango got the Smackdown Tag Team Titles following last night’s episode. Breezango came up short in the Fatal Four-Way match to earn a shot at The Usos, with Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable winning the match. Breeze posted:

We came close on #SDLive …. either way it’s time for us to get those titles… 👮🏼 🚨 — Prince Pretty (@MmmGorgeous) October 11, 2017

– On another Breezango note, there’s no word on why the latest Fashion Files segment didn’t air on last night’s episode. The segment was announced for this week during Hell in a Cell with a Pulp Fiction-inspired theme, but didn’t take place. This is the second week in a row where the segment was delayed.

– Here is the latest episode of UpUpDownDown, with Kofi Kingston and WWE seamster Mikaze competing in NBA Playgrounds: