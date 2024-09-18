WWE News: Tyrese Haliburton Takes Shot At Ethan Page, Top 10 NXT Moments

– Tyrese Haliburton fired back at Ethan Page on social media after their segment on last night’s WWE NXT. The NBA star appeared in the main event segment and got Page and Trick Williams to sign the contract for their NXT Championship match at the brand’s CW debut on October 1st.

Page posted a PhotoShopped image on Wednesday morning depicting himself signing an autograph for Haliburton at the airport. The image features one of Page’s action figures, which became Haliburton’s avenue of attack as he fired back:

“Everybody knows this photoshop cuz who would actually WANT an “Ethan Page” action figure”

– WWE posted the top 10 moments from last night’s NXT, as you can see below: