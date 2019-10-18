wrestling / News

WWE News: Tyson Fury Says He’s Taking Over All Combat Sports, Xavier Woods Play More Phoenix Wright, WWE 2K20 Tournament Set for Twitch Rivals

October 18, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Tyson Fury WWE Crown Jewel

TMZ Sports chatted with undefeated boxing champion Tyson Fury, who talked about taking over all of combat sports. You can check out that video below. Fury will face Braun Strowman later this month at WWE Crown Jewel in a one-on-one match.

– Xavier Woods released a new UpUpDownDown video where he plays more Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney. You can check out that video below.

– Twitch eSports has announced a WWE 2K20 showdown worth $50,000 for Twitch Rivals. The tournament is scheduled for October 23 at 1:00 pm PST.

