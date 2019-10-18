wrestling / News
WWE News: Tyson Fury Says He’s Taking Over All Combat Sports, Xavier Woods Play More Phoenix Wright, WWE 2K20 Tournament Set for Twitch Rivals
October 18, 2019 | Posted by
– TMZ Sports chatted with undefeated boxing champion Tyson Fury, who talked about taking over all of combat sports. You can check out that video below. Fury will face Braun Strowman later this month at WWE Crown Jewel in a one-on-one match.
– Xavier Woods released a new UpUpDownDown video where he plays more Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney. You can check out that video below.
– Twitch eSports has announced a WWE 2K20 showdown worth $50,000 for Twitch Rivals. The tournament is scheduled for October 23 at 1:00 pm PST.
Get ready for all out pandemonium in #TwitchRivals $50,000 #WWE2K20 Showdown!
Be there. Wednesday, Oct 23 at 1PM PT https://t.co/xea83i1yVm pic.twitter.com/ajMFNvchbL
— Twitch Esports (@TwitchEsports) October 18, 2019
